Dr. Hume has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Hume, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Hume, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Hume works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Clinical Health Care Associates of New Jersey PC1865 Marlton Pike E, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Directions (856) 429-0505
-
2
Penn Medicine3737 Market St Fl 8, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-3340
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hume?
This is the best knee doc I can ever imagine. Did not rush me or talk down. Extremely personable and approachable and patiently and thoroughly answered ALL of my questions. I can't recommend him highly enough. You just got to trust me on this...he is the ONLY knee doc you need to see. Yes he is THAT GOOD! Couldn't be happier!
About Dr. Eric Hume, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1871688192
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hume accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hume has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hume works at
Dr. Hume has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hume on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hume. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hume.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hume, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hume appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.