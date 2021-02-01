Dr. Eric Humble, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Humble is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Humble, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Humble, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Louisville Med Sch and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.
Locations
Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Sugarland17510 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (972) 715-5000
Sugar Land Face and Body16926 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had a tummy tuck. He was awesome. Great bedside manner. Made me feel like I was his only client. Was happy to work around my schedule for follow up visit post surgery.
About Dr. Eric Humble, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee
- Baylor Coll Med
- University of Louisville Med Sch
- Univ of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Humble has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Humble accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Humble has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Humble speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Humble. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Humble.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Humble, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Humble appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.