Overview

Dr. Eric Humble, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Louisville Med Sch and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Humble works at Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Sugarland in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.