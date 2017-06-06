See All Plastic Surgeons in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Eric Hu, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Eric Hu, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Hu works at Premiere Plastic Surgery in Pasadena, CA with other offices in Arcadia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Plastic Surgery
    1044 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 101, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 449-4859
  2. 2
    Divine Plastic Surgery Inc
    713 W Duarte Rd Ste G-173, Arcadia, CA 91007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 449-4859

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital
  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bedsores
Localized Fat Deposits
Skin Grafts
Bedsores
Localized Fat Deposits
Skin Grafts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 06, 2017
    Dr Hu saved my husbands life. On Super Bowl Sunday he came quickly to the hospital to do emergency compartmental surgery on the right hand due to extreme swelling from a 3rd degree burn. We are very pleased with all of Dr Hu's great care & kindness & especially his humor. We loved his staff.
    North Hollywood, CA — Jun 06, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Eric Hu, MD
    About Dr. Eric Hu, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1386846939
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
