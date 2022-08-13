Dr. Hsu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Hsu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eric Hsu, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from TAIPEI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Ucla Health Pain Management in Santa Monica1245 16th St Ste 225, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 794-1841
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. HSU listen and evaluates your symptoms with tests and x-rays. He is very dedicated to his patients and spends the time you need. He expects you to follow protocol. He is highly respected by others in the field and has a loyal staff.
- Pain Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Minnan
- 1972537835
- TAIPEI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Hsu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hsu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hsu has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hsu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hsu speaks Mandarin and Minnan.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.