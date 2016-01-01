Dr. Horst has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Horst, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Horst, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Horst works at
Locations
-
1
Laurel Endocrine Thyroid Specialist Inc.1740 SAINT JULIAN PL, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions (803) 256-3534
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Horst?
About Dr. Eric Horst, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1922088483
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horst accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horst works at
Dr. Horst has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horst on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Horst. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horst.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.