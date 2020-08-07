Overview

Dr. Eric Hopkins, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Princeton, WV.



Dr. Hopkins works at West Virginia University Medicine in Princeton, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.