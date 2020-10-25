Overview

Dr. Eric Holtrop, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Grass Valley, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George`s University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Holtrop works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Sierra Nevada in Grass Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

