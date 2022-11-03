Dr. Eric Holthaus, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holthaus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Holthaus, DDS
Overview
Dr. Eric Holthaus, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Minneapolis, MN.
Dr. Holthaus works at
Locations
Downtown825 Nicollet Mall Ste 1025, Minneapolis, MN 55402 Directions (612) 517-3930
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Holthaus and Lily were very kind and helpful! Highly recommend.
About Dr. Eric Holthaus, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1124684725
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holthaus has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holthaus accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Holthaus using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Holthaus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Holthaus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holthaus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holthaus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holthaus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.