Dr. Eric Holstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Holstein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Chelmsford, MA. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital.
Dr. Holstein works at
Locations
Scott A. Sigman MD14 Research Pl, North Chelmsford, MA 01863 Directions (978) 454-0706Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lowell General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holstein?
Been a patient of Dr. Holstein for many years. He is really good at what he does. Robin in his office is awesome as is the young lady who works the front desk.
About Dr. Eric Holstein, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, French
- 1437129517
Education & Certifications
- Tufts New England Med Center
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holstein has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Holstein speaks French.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Holstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holstein.
