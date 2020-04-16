See All Psychiatrists in Bronx, NY
Dr. Eric Hollander, MD

Psychiatry
3 (12)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Eric Hollander, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Montefiore Medical Center.

Dr. Hollander works at Montefiore Medical Center in Bronx, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Montefiore-Einstein Department of Psychiatry
    111 E 210th St, Bronx, NY 10467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 920-4287
    Montefiore-Einstein Department of Psychiatry
    901 5th Ave, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 920-6483

Admitting Hospitals

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Montefiore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Eric Hollander, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1336288638
    Education & Certifications

    • Columbia University Psyc Institute
    • Mount Sinai Hospital and Medical School
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    • Brandeis U
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Hollander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hollander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hollander has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hollander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hollander. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hollander.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hollander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hollander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

