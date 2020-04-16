Dr. Eric Hollander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hollander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Hollander, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Hollander, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Montefiore Medical Center.
Locations
Montefiore-Einstein Department of Psychiatry111 E 210th St, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 920-4287
Montefiore-Einstein Department of Psychiatry901 5th Ave, New York, NY 10021 Directions (718) 920-6483
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My son has suffered from several co-morbid conditions since adolescence. He had been in and out of hospitals, and I could not find a psychiatrist willing to take on my son as a patient, due to the severity of his illness and amount of time his care would require. After asking and being rejected by dozens of doctors, Dr. Hollander immediately said yes to the challenge. On the first visit, it was clear that he was a top notch professional. He was kind, compassionate and thorough. He explained everything carefully to us in detail, and did testing to see what medications might be more effective. Within a week or two of seeing Dr. Hollander and starting new medication, we saw dramatic improvement in my son. Something we had not seen in years. My son has been treated by some of the best doctors in the world, including McLean at Harvard, Mt. Sinai, Yale and Rogers Memorial, and without doubt, Dr. Hollander is the best of the best! We have been seeing Dr. Hollander for several years now, a
About Dr. Eric Hollander, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University Psyc Institute
- Mount Sinai Hospital and Medical School
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Brandeis U
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hollander has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hollander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hollander works at
Dr. Hollander speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hollander. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hollander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hollander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.