Offers telehealth
Dr. Eric Hoffman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northern Light Mercy Hospital.
OA Centers for Orthopaedics33 Sewall St, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 828-2100
Northern Light Mercy Hospital144 State St, Portland, ME 04101 Directions (207) 828-2100
Northern Light Mercy Hospital175 Fore River Pkwy, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 828-2100
Oa Centers for Orthopaedics - Windham4 Commons Ave Ste A, Windham, ME 04062 Directions (207) 893-1738
- Northern Light Mercy Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Dr. Hoffman fixed the labrum in both my shoulders in back-to-back surgeries. I have alwasy been very athletic, especially in overhead activities, and was very apprehensive about the strength of the repairs and what my abilities would be after the procedures. Dr. Hoffman was very understanding and addressed all of my concerns, from breaking down what he would do to adjusting his normal procedures to give me more range of motion. Two years later I'm doing great with the help of an equally terrific physical therapist. Thank you again, Dr. Hoffman. Can't recommend him enough.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Duke University Med Center
- Duke University School Of Medicine
