Dr. Eric Hoeper, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eric Hoeper, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Skokie, IL. They graduated from University of Missouri- Columbia and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
Dr. Hoeper works at
NorthShore University HealthSystem9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 2900, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 866-7846Monday1:00pm - 4:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
NorthShore University HealthSystem225 N Milwaukee Ave # 1500, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Directions (847) 866-7846
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Hoeper and Rob Wassiak are both excellent! Thank you for being so kind.
About Dr. Eric Hoeper, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1982637450
- Kaiser Permanente
- MacNeal Hospital
- University of Missouri- Columbia
- Sports Medicine
Dr. Hoeper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoeper accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoeper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoeper.
