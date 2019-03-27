Dr. Eric Hochberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hochberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Hochberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Hochberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in Glen Cove, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Hochberg works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Urology Centers of NY- Glen Cove10 Medical Plz Ste 206, Glen Cove, NY 11542 Directions (516) 676-2270
Hospital Affiliations
- Glen Cove Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hochberg?
Dr. Hochberg is a very intelligent doctor whose knowledge is always current and his professional affiliations highly reliable. He is a serious man when diagnosing a malady, suggesting a remedy or performing a required procedure. However, he is also a very gentle, caring and sincere professional. I enthusiastically recommend that anyone of any age consider meeting Doctor Eric Hochberg if you need an outstanding Urologist.
About Dr. Eric Hochberg, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801828199
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hochberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hochberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hochberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hochberg works at
Dr. Hochberg has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Balanitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hochberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hochberg speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hochberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hochberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hochberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hochberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.