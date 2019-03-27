See All Urologists in Glen Cove, NY
Dr. Eric Hochberg, MD

Urology
4.6 (8)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eric Hochberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in Glen Cove, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Hochberg works at Advanced Urology Centers of NY in Glen Cove, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Balanitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Urology Centers of NY- Glen Cove
    10 Medical Plz Ste 206, Glen Cove, NY 11542 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 676-2270

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Glen Cove Hospital
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Balanitis

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 27, 2019
    Dr. Hochberg is a very intelligent doctor whose knowledge is always current and his professional affiliations highly reliable. He is a serious man when diagnosing a malady, suggesting a remedy or performing a required procedure. However, he is also a very gentle, caring and sincere professional. I enthusiastically recommend that anyone of any age consider meeting Doctor Eric Hochberg if you need an outstanding Urologist.
    — Mar 27, 2019
    About Dr. Eric Hochberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801828199
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Mt Sinai Hospital
    Medical Education
    • BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Hochberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hochberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hochberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hochberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hochberg works at Advanced Urology Centers of NY in Glen Cove, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hochberg’s profile.

    Dr. Hochberg has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Balanitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hochberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hochberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hochberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hochberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hochberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

