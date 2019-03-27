Overview

Dr. Eric Hochberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in Glen Cove, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Hochberg works at Advanced Urology Centers of NY in Glen Cove, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Balanitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.