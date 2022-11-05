See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Lecanto, FL
Dr. Eric Hirsch, MD

Sports Medicine
3.2 (51)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Eric Hirsch, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Lecanto, FL. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital and Bravera Health Seven Rivers.

Dr. Hirsch works at Citrus Orthopaedic & Joint Institution in Lecanto, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Citrus Orthopaedic & Joint Institution
    950 N Avalon Way, Lecanto, FL 34461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 605-0960
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
  • Bravera Health Seven Rivers

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Meniscus Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Meniscus Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Nov 05, 2022
    It is a busy office with a lot of staff each providing a specific job. Each person was courteous and explained what to expect and their goal. Very organized. Dr Hirsch presents the facts and opinions, we BOTH created the best action plan to meet my needs and fit my schedule.
    Janice — Nov 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eric Hirsch, MD
    About Dr. Eric Hirsch, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730165101
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Peachtree Orthopaedic Clinic
    Residency
    • William Beaumont Army Medical Center
    Internship
    • William Beaumont Army Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Hirsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hirsch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hirsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hirsch works at Citrus Orthopaedic & Joint Institution in Lecanto, FL. View the full address on Dr. Hirsch’s profile.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirsch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirsch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

