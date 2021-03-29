See All Family Doctors in Avon, IN
Dr. Eric Hewitt, DO

Family Medicine
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eric Hewitt, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Avon, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.

Dr. Hewitt works at Optum - Family Medicine in Avon, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    8607 E US Highway 36 Ste 100, Avon, IN 46123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 745-5403

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hendricks Regional Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Atherosclerosis
Dyslipidemia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Atherosclerosis
Dyslipidemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Atherosclerosis
Dyslipidemia
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Common Cold
Confusion
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Elbow Sprain
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
High Cholesterol
Hip Arthritis
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Indigestion
Infectious Diseases
Injuries
Insomnia
Interstitial Cystitis
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Disorders
Joint Pain
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Knee Arthritis
Laryngitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mastodynia
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Exams
Perimenopause
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever
Rosacea
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stitches
Stye
Swimmer's Ear
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tobacco Withdrawal
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
VAP Lipid Testing
Venous
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 29, 2021
    I made an appointment with Dr Hewitt out of necessity because my respected and adored doc of 20 years was booked solid. I must say, I was thoroughly impressed with Dr Hewitt. His friendly and approachable nature makes it enjoyable to be at the “doctors”, something I particularly loathed, and his energy is motivating. He always spends ample time with me, taking charge of making sure my chart is complete and I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing, showing more concern for my health than I ever did. He’s not a quickdraw with the script pad which I appreciate immensely. His expansive knowledge of treating a patient as a unique individual and not just robotically treating the symptoms sealed the deal for me. I bid farewell to my beloved doc and switched to Dr Hewitt. I moved a considerable distance away since my first appointment but the drive is worth keeping a doctor who truly cares about me and my health.
    Kimberley Couch — Mar 29, 2021
    About Dr. Eric Hewitt, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265531909
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Naval Hospital Pensacola
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Indiana State University (Graduated With Honors With Biology Degree)
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Hewitt, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hewitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hewitt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hewitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hewitt works at Optum - Family Medicine in Avon, IN. View the full address on Dr. Hewitt’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hewitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hewitt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hewitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hewitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

