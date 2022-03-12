Dr. Eric Hensen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Hensen, DO
Overview
Dr. Eric Hensen, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Palestine, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Palestine Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hensen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Melinda A Duncan DO PA112 Medical Dr, Palestine, TX 75801 Directions (903) 729-0444
- 2 1400 Highway Dr Ste A, Oxford, AL 36203 Directions (256) 231-7575
Hospital Affiliations
- Palestine Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hensen?
He listens, examines, fights for you, helps you understand, when you don't understand the medical jargon. Does not rush his visits, friendly, very professional. Very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Eric Hensen, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1891864666
Education & Certifications
- MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hensen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hensen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hensen works at
Dr. Hensen has seen patients for Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hensen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
95 patients have reviewed Dr. Hensen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hensen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.