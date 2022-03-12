Overview

Dr. Eric Hensen, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Palestine, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Palestine Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hensen works at MELINDA A DUNCAN DO in Palestine, TX with other offices in Oxford, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.