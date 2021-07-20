Overview

Dr. Eric Hemberg, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Opelika, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from LONG ISLAND COLLEGE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Eamc Lanier and East Alabama Medical Center.



Dr. Hemberg works at Hemberg Healthcare in Opelika, AL with other offices in Valley, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.