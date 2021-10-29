Dr. Eric Heller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Heller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Heller, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Bethesda Hospital West, Delray Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Heller works at
Locations
-
1
Heller Heart Heath15340 S Jog Rd Ste 202, Delray Beach, FL 33446 Directions (561) 403-1022Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Bethesda Hospital West
- Delray Medical Center
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heller?
Excellent Cardiac diagnostician with outstanding credentials. I had open hearty surgery with Dr. OZ in 2003, and have continued to be monitored since then. Dr. Heller is cautious, but definitely not an alarmist. He checks everything necessary before making a diagnosis. He is pleasant and knowledgable.
About Dr. Eric Heller, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1073764718
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Massachusetts Genl Hosp/Harvard Med Sch
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Yale College, Yale University
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heller works at
Dr. Heller has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Heller speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
101 patients have reviewed Dr. Heller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.