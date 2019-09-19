Overview

Dr. Eric Heim, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health - Fort Smith.



Dr. Heim works at Baptist Health Orthopedics Clinic-Fort Smith in Fort Smith, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.