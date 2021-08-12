Overview

Dr. Eric Hastriter, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Avondale, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.



Dr. Hastriter works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Avondale, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ and Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.