Dr. Eric Hastriter, MD

Pediatric Neurology
3.5 (6)
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eric Hastriter, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Avondale, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.

Dr. Hastriter works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Avondale, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ and Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1
    Phoenix Children's Medical Group
    1665 N Avondale Blvd, Avondale, AZ 85392
  2
    Phoenix Children's Medical Group
    20325 N 51st Ave Ste 116, Glendale, AZ 85308
  3
    Phoenix Children's Medical Group
    1919 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Phoenix Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 12, 2021
    He has worked with all three of my children. He advises them to be in charge of their headaches and helps them learn to advocate for themselves, which is important for teenagers to do. He has a great bedside manner and makes the kids feel at easy. He makes them laugh which is great!
    About Dr. Eric Hastriter, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    1740381920
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hastriter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hastriter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hastriter has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hastriter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hastriter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hastriter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hastriter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hastriter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.