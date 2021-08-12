Dr. Hastriter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Hastriter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Hastriter, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Avondale, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Dr. Hastriter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1665 N Avondale Blvd, Avondale, AZ 85392 Directions (623) 208-6890
-
2
Phoenix Children's Medical Group20325 N 51st Ave Ste 116, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 223-8005
-
3
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 933-0005MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hastriter?
He has worked with all three of my children. He advises them to be in charge of their headaches and helps them learn to advocate for themselves, which is important for teenagers to do. He has a great bedside manner and makes the kids feel at easy. He makes them laugh which is great!
About Dr. Eric Hastriter, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1740381920
Education & Certifications
- SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hastriter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hastriter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hastriter works at
Dr. Hastriter has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hastriter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hastriter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hastriter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hastriter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hastriter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.