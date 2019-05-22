Overview

Dr. Eric Hartman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lake Huron Medical Center and Mclaren Port Huron.



Dr. Hartman works at Blue Water Ob/Gyn in Port Huron, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.