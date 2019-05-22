Dr. Eric Hartman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Hartman, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Hartman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lake Huron Medical Center and Mclaren Port Huron.
Locations
Blue Water Ob. & Gyn. PC1313 Stone St, Port Huron, MI 48060 Directions (810) 984-3822
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Huron Medical Center
- Mclaren Port Huron
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely love Dr. Hartman. He was my doctor for my first pregnancy, first time pregnancies are stressfull&scary but not with Dr. Hartman. He was always telling jokes and making me feel better. Very good throughout the pregnancy but was above and beyond during delivery. He made sure that he was available. I felt safe and it was easy to trust him. I am so excited to go back for my second baby next week.
About Dr. Eric Hartman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1174557029
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
