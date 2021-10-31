See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Eric Hardee, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Eric Hardee, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball.

Dr. Hardee works at Sugar Land Hospital in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in Katy, TX, Webster, TX and Bellaire, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Houston Fibroids (Sugar Land)
    15555 Creek Bend Dr Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 575-3686
    Sugar Land Office
    17510 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 385, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 575-3686
    Texas Endovascular
    1331 W Grand Pkwy N Ste 210, Katy, TX 77493 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 575-3686
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Texas Endovascular (Webster)
    390 E Medical Center Blvd, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 575-3686
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Texas Endovascular - Houston Office
    4747 Bellaire Blvd Ste 575, Bellaire, TX 77401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 575-3686
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Venous Insufficiency
Venous Insufficiency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Edema Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 31, 2021
    Dr. Harder explained diagnosis and treatment plan. He did not rush. Very pleasant bedside manner. His staff is very professional and helpful. Overall a very positive experience.
    Linda NOMBRANO — Oct 31, 2021
    About Dr. Eric Hardee, MD

    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1043298482
    Education & Certifications

    • Naval Med Center San Diego
    • Naval Hsp San Diego
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Louisiana State University
    • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Hardee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hardee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hardee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hardee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hardee has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hardee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hardee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hardee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hardee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hardee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

