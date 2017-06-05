See All Vascular Neurologists in Lynbrook, NY
Dr. Eric Hanauer, MD

Vascular Neurology
4 (14)
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eric Hanauer, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Lynbrook, NY. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.

Dr. Hanauer works at Long Island Neurology Consltnts in Lynbrook, NY with other offices in Hewlett, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Long Island Neurology Consultants
    777 Sunrise Hwy Ste 200, Lynbrook, NY 11563
  2. 2
    Long Island Radiology Associates PC
    227 Franklin Ave, Hewlett, NY 11557

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mount Sinai South Nassau

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Treatment frequency



Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Myelopathy
Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 05, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Eric Hanauer, MD

    • Vascular Neurology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    • 1639155096
    Education & Certifications

    • Strong Memorial Hospital
    • Strong Memorial Hospital
    • New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
