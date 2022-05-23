Dr. Eric Hamill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Hamill, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.
Eric Hamill MD6750 West Loop S Ste 1060, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 379-4770Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had a lower blepharoplasty of both eyes about 2 and ½ months ago. I am very happy with the results. My under eye puffiness/bags and dark circles are completely gone. I no longer look tired and definitely more youthful. Doctor Hamill removed the excess fat under my eyes and draped in down towards my cheeks to fill in the areas where fat was lost. This resulted in a more natural appearance. I did have quite a bit of swelling and bruising but was never in any pain from start to finish. Being able to contact Doctor Hamill at any time after the surgery to be reassured my swelling was normal and not a serious complication alleviated my worries. Doctor Hamill was excellent at explaining everything before and after surgery and what to expect. Do expect bruising and swelling but still so glad I did it. By Doctor Hamill making himself so accessible, it alleviated any concerns which helped me immensely. No other doctors do this. I highly recommend Doctor Hamill. He did an excellent job.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1871905463
Education & Certifications
- The University Of Southern California
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
