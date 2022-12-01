Overview

Dr. Eric Hames, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance.



Dr. Hames works at Champaign Dental Group in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.