Overview

Dr. Eric Halvorson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.



Dr. Halvorson works at Mission Children's Specialists in Asheville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.