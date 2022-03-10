Dr. Eric Hager, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Hager, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Hager, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian, UPMC St. Margaret and UPMC Western Maryland.
Dr. Hager works at
Locations
Sciulli Foot and Ankle Clinics LLC5200 Centre Ave Ste 307, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 802-3333
Office12502 Willowbrook Rd Ste 470, Cumberland, MD 21502 Directions (240) 964-8724
Cumberland Office12500 Willowbrook Rd, Cumberland, MD 21502 Directions (240) 964-7000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Upmc East2775 Mosside Blvd, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 357-3161
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Presbyterian
- UPMC St. Margaret
- UPMC Western Maryland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hagar is amazing! Caring, personal, takes time to explain procedures & listen to concerns. Office staff & assistants are equally caring.
About Dr. Eric Hager, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1083814933
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hager has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hager accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hager. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hager.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.