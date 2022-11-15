See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Eric Haas, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Eric Haas, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (211)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Eric Haas, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School At Houston|University of Texas Medical School, 1997|University of Texas School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.

Dr. Haas works at Houston Colon - Med Center in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Excision of Rectal Tumor and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Colon - Med Center
    6560 Fannin St Ste 1404, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-3903
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Colectomy
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Colorectal Cancer
Colectomy
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Colorectal Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Bowel Resection Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Surgery, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis of Colon Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Treatment Chevron Icon
Infrared Coagulation (IRC) Hemorrhoid Removal Chevron Icon
Intestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Colon Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Treatment of Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 211 ratings
    Patient Ratings (211)
    5 Star
    (170)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (32)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Haas?

    Nov 15, 2022
    November 14, 2022 Dr Erik Haas, Houston Colon, and Houston Methodist Hospital is the best combination you can find. Latest Robotics and procedures give the least evasive surgery available. I traveled home to Texas from the British Virgin Islands just to have my Colon Resection performed by Dr Haas and I did not even need a colostomy bag. Test assured he’s the best. Thank you Dr Haas and Houston Colon staff Charles Steely Jr ((Chuck)
    Charles Steely jr — Nov 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eric Haas, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Eric Haas, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Haas to family and friends

    Dr. Haas' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Haas

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Eric Haas, MD.

    About Dr. Eric Haas, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275501603
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St. Joseph Medical Center, 2002|University of Texas Medical School, 2003
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Josephs Hospital Houston
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical School At Houston|University of Texas Medical School, 1997|University of Texas School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Haas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haas works at Houston Colon - Med Center in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Haas’s profile.

    Dr. Haas has seen patients for Colectomy, Excision of Rectal Tumor and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    211 patients have reviewed Dr. Haas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Eric Haas, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.