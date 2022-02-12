See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in North Haven, CT
Dr. Eric Grubman, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Eric Grubman, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in North Haven, CT. 

Dr. Grubman works at Yale Heart & Vascular in North Haven, CT with other offices in Westbrook, CT, Guilford, CT and New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Third Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Yale New Haven Hospital
    2 Devine St Ste 1, North Haven, CT 06473 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 789-2272
  2. 2
    5 Pequot Park Rd, Westbrook, CT 06498 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 399-3100
  3. 3
    Ynhh-shoreline Medical Centerlab Med
    111 Goose Ln, Guilford, CT 06437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 789-2272
  4. 4
    Yale New Haven Hospital
    20 York St, New Haven, CT 06510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 688-4242
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Third Degree Heart Block
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 12, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Grubman, for many years now. He is a wonderful doctor who really cares about his patients. He has taken care of my heart issues for year's, best doctor ever who is top in his field, really cares about his patients, has always been there for me- I call him my rock.
    Doctor Eric Grubman — Feb 12, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Eric Grubman, MD
    About Dr. Eric Grubman, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124039490
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Grubman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grubman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grubman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grubman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grubman has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Third Degree Heart Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grubman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Grubman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grubman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grubman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grubman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.