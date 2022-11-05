Dr. Eric Grossman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grossman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Grossman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Grossman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tarrytown, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital and Putnam Hospital Center.
Locations
1
Rothman Institute658 White Plains Rd, Tarrytown, NY 10591 Directions (800) 767-9532
2
Rothman Orthopaedics450 Mamaroneck Ave Ste 200, Harrison, NY 10528 Directions (800) 767-9532
3
Rothman Orthopaedics - Manhattan (Madison Avenue)645 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022 Directions (800) 767-9532
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Westchester Hospital
- Putnam Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My trust in the doctor occurred from the first minutes of communication and, i consider myself lucky for being a patient at Rothman Orthopedic. He is very friendly and chill person, highly knowledgeable and very professional. I went there because of a severe pain in my left knee, which resulted to be arthritis, in a moderate to severe stage. Doctor took the time to ask questions about my problem and provided a great suggestions and treatment, which is helped and, i feel much better. He always gives full explanation about patients problems. All staff members work as a unit and also i want to say there is a very clean, warm and professional environment that they provide. Thanks Dr. Eric Grossman for helping and advising me what to do and how to do things. I'm beyond satisfied ?? Overall, this place is great,as the doctor is and highly recommend.
About Dr. Eric Grossman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1740484526
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
