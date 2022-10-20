Dr. Grossman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Grossman, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Grossman, MD is a Prenatal Care Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Prenatal Care, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Dr. Grossman works at
Locations
Advocare Premier Ob/Gyn of South Jersey903 Sheppard Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I never thought it would be possible to leave a Gynecologist appointment happy, but I was so happy I almost cried. After years of being dismissed, disregarded and disrespected… 5 Doctors later I found Dr Grossman and he validated all of my concerns. He didn’t cut me off, I didn’t feel like I was being rushed, and he LISTENED TO ME! I actually feel like for the first time ever a Doctor actually cares about my well being!
About Dr. Eric Grossman, MD
- Prenatal Care
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lehigh Valley Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grossman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grossman has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grossman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Grossman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grossman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grossman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grossman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.