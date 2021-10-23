Dr. Eric Gross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Gross, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Gross, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Locations
Eric M Gross MD PA11163 La Quinta Pl Ste B200, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 591-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I recently saw Dr. Gross for wax build-up and pain in one ear. An earlier visit to a walk-in clinic did not help alleviate the situation. His office staff was professional and friendly. Lily was especially kind and very knowledgeable. Dr Gross was easy to talk to, empathetic, and able to diagnose and treat this stressful condition. He was able to remove the build-up (using various instruments) and he prescribed antibiotics and ear drops. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND HIM and look forward to my follow-up visit next week !
About Dr. Eric Gross, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1053386763
Education & Certifications
- Suny-Stony Brook
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gross has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.