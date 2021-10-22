Dr. Eric Gressen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gressen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Gressen, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Gressen, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Gressen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Torresdale10800 Knights Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gressen?
Dr Gressen always makes you feel very comfortable and usually makes you smile at some point of your visit with him. He always takes the time to listen to you and clearly answers all of you questions. And speaking from experience he also stepped in and helped with a medical issue on two different occasions when we couldn’t get in touch with the oncologist. Both of these times happen to be very early in the morning and he answered the calls within two minutes. That’s what you call dedication. I actually miss our appointments with him. His nurses are friendly and very thoughtful and go out of their way to help in any way they can.
About Dr. Eric Gressen, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1144242660
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Christiana Care Health Services
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gressen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gressen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gressen works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gressen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gressen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gressen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gressen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.