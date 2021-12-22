Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Greenberg, DO
Dr. Eric Greenberg, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Millennium Cardiology32255 Northwestern Hwy Ste 115, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 587-2300
Omg 1pc27483 Dequindre Rd Ste 101, Madison Heights, MI 48071 Directions (248) 544-9050
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr Eric was very acknowledged.and took his time to explain thing to my mom while she was in the hospital after A fib episode.he was able to answer all questions . And he gave her the right medications . highly recommended for all your heart and vessel's disease.
About Dr. Eric Greenberg, DO
- Cardiology
- English
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Greenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenberg has seen patients for Chest Pain, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.
