See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Eric Graham, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Eric Graham, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Eric Graham, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital and MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Graham works at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
    10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Stress Test
Coronary Angiogram
Nuclear Stress Testing
Stress Test
Coronary Angiogram
Nuclear Stress Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Truncus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Cardiac Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Graham?

    Photo: Dr. Eric Graham, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Eric Graham, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Graham to family and friends

    Dr. Graham's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Graham

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Eric Graham, MD.

    About Dr. Eric Graham, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1124136098
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Med U Sc
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Med U Sc
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Graham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Graham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Graham works at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Graham’s profile.

    Dr. Graham has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.