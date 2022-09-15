Dr. Eric Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Gordon, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Gordon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They completed their fellowship with Southern California Orthopaedic Institute
Dr. Gordon works at
Locations
1
OrthoArkansas800 FAIR PARK BLVD, Little Rock, AR 72204 Directions (501) 500-3500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Orthoarkansas PA3480 LANDERS RD, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Directions (501) 500-3500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
- Saline Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Visit was great and relaxing feeling better today
About Dr. Eric Gordon, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Southern California Orthopaedic Institute
- University Of Arkansas Of Medical Sciences
- University Of Arkansas Fayetteville, AR
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gordon has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Baker’s Cyst and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gordon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.