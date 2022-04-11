Dr. Eric Goldberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Goldberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Goldberg, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Hampton, VA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Riverside Regional Medical Center, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2713 Neil Armstrong Pkwy, Hampton, VA 23666 Directions (757) 262-0390
-
2
Digitrace Care Services Inc4480 Holland Office Park Ste 225, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 Directions (757) 228-5801
-
3
Tidewater Neurologists Inc.3235 Academy Ave Ste 305, Portsmouth, VA 23703 Directions (757) 549-8800
-
4
Chesapeake Location300 Medical Pkwy Ste 108, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 549-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Goldburg for years. He’s friendly and knowledge
About Dr. Eric Goldberg, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldberg speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.
