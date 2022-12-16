Dr. Eric Goebel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goebel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Goebel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Goebel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing and Sparrow Hospital.
Dr. Goebel works at
Locations
-
1
Office1500 Abbot Rd Ste 400, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 332-0100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goebel?
Everyone was very nice, respectful, friendly,
About Dr. Eric Goebel, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1578527602
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goebel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goebel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goebel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goebel works at
Dr. Goebel has seen patients for Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goebel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Goebel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goebel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goebel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goebel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.