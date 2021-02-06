Dr. Eric Goebel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goebel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Goebel, MD
Dr. Eric Goebel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville, Deaconess Gibson Hospital, Deaconess Henderson Hospital, Deaconess Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Neurosurgical Consultants2200 E Parrish Ave Bldg D, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 688-1770
Neurosurgical Consultants520 Mary St Ste 470, Evansville, IN 47710 Directions (812) 426-8410
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
- Deaconess Gibson Hospital
- Deaconess Henderson Hospital
- Deaconess Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
Very good doctor and surgeon with a wonderful beside manner!! I highly recommend him. He did my lower back surgery Jan 4th 2021.
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063675502
- University of Kentucky Medical Center
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Neurosurgery
