Dr. Eric Glantz, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Glantz works at Chemed Health Center in Lakewood, NJ with other offices in Stratford, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.