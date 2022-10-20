Overview

Dr. Eric Gifford, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Medical University of The Americas (Nevis) and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center Branson and Cox Medical Center South.



Dr. Gifford works at 417 Sports Medicine and Orthopedics in Springfield, MO with other offices in Branson, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.