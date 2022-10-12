Dr. Ghiraldi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eric Ghiraldi, DO
Dr. Eric Ghiraldi, DO is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.
Fox Chase Cancer Center-american Oncologic Hospital333 Cottman Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions (215) 728-6900
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
I met with Dr. Ghiraldi and had a HoLEP procedure for BPH with him last week. Could not be happier with this physician as well as the results from the procedure. He is a skilled healthcare provider and would highly recommend him.
- Urology
- English
- 1447630637
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghiraldi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghiraldi.
