Dr. Eric Ghiraldi, DO

Urology
4.8 (55)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Eric Ghiraldi, DO is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Dr. Ghiraldi works at Fox Chase Cancer Center-american Oncologic Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fox Chase Cancer Center-american Oncologic Hospital
    333 Cottman Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 728-6900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Bladder Function Test
Uroflowmetry
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Bladder Function Test
Uroflowmetry

Treatment frequency



Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Eric Ghiraldi, DO

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447630637
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ghiraldi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ghiraldi works at Fox Chase Cancer Center-american Oncologic Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Ghiraldi’s profile.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghiraldi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghiraldi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghiraldi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghiraldi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

