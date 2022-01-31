See All Otolaryngologists in Virginia Beach, VA
Dr. Eric Gessler, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eric Gessler, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, F. Edward Hebert School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

Dr. Gessler works at Coastal Ear Nose and Throat Sgns in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Pollen Allergy and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Coastal Ear Nose & Throat Surgeons
    984 First Colonial Rd Ste 302, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 481-0385

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
  • Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
  • Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Pollen Allergy
Vertigo
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Pollen Allergy
Vertigo

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Pollen Allergy
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Allergic Rhinitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Laryngitis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Sinusitis
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Chronic Tonsillitis
Nosebleed
Acute Pharyngitis
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food
Blood Allergy Testing
Broken Nose
Chronic Laryngitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dysphagia
Enlarged Turbinates
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Facial Fracture
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Food Allergy
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Malignant Otitis Externa
Meniere's Disease
Nasal Polyp
Nasopharyngitis
Oral Cancer
Patch Testing
Perforated Eardrum
Peritonsillar Abscess
Pharyngitis
Sleep Apnea
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Tonsillitis
Vocal Cord Polyp
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergies
Animal Allergies
Anosmia
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bell's Palsy
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Adenoid Infection
Chronic Pharyngitis
Common Cold
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Ear Disorders
Ear Infection
Earwax Buildup
ENT Cancer
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Loss
Labyrinthitis
Laryngeal Cancer
Leukoplakia
Loss of Taste
Maxillary and Malar Fractures
Nasal Obstruction
Orbital Fracture
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Salivary Gland Cyst
Sinus Disorders
Snoring
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Throat Pain
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Disease
TMJ
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer
Tongue-Tie
Tonsil Cancer
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Optima Health
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    H Whelchel — Jan 31, 2022
    About Dr. Eric Gessler, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689645384
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Otolaryngic Allergy
    Residency
    • Otolaryngology
    Internship
    • Naval Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, F. Edward Hebert School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida - B.S. Chemistry
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Gessler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gessler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gessler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gessler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gessler works at Coastal Ear Nose and Throat Sgns in Virginia Beach, VA. View the full address on Dr. Gessler’s profile.

    Dr. Gessler has seen patients for Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Pollen Allergy and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gessler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gessler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gessler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gessler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gessler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

