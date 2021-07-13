Overview

Dr. Eric Gerstenfeld, MD is a Dermatologist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.



They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.