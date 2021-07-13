Dr. Eric Gerstenfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerstenfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Gerstenfeld, MD
Dr. Eric Gerstenfeld, MD is a Dermatologist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 15004 Innovation Dr Fl 2, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (858) 605-7807
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Gerstenfeld is personable, caring and listens. He removed a suspicious lesion that was basal cell cancer on my chest, a very visible place. He was quick, efficient and provided an almost pain-free experience. He felt confident of his expertise and experience. Well done!
About Dr. Eric Gerstenfeld, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1114979754
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Dr. Gerstenfeld has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerstenfeld accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerstenfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerstenfeld has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerstenfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerstenfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerstenfeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerstenfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerstenfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.