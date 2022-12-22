See All Hematologists in Henderson, NV
Hematology
3 (24)
Overview

Dr. Eric Gershman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Caribe and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.

Dr. Gershman works at OptumCare, Cancer Care in Henderson, NV with other offices in Miramar, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    OptumCare, Cancer Care
    3175 Saint Rose Pkwy Ste 300, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 724-8787
    Integrated Oncology of South Florida, a Division of 21 Century Oncology, LLC
    12741 Miramar Pkwy Ste 306, Miramar, FL 33027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 862-5300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Anemia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Anemia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera

Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Acute Leukemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bleeding Disorders
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Erythropoietin Test
Hypercoagulable State
Leukocytosis
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Pancytopenia
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Vitamin B Deficiency
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Bile Duct Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Breast Cancer
Burkitt's Lymphoma
Carcinoma in Situ
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cervical Cancer
Cholangiocarcinoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Colorectal Cancer
ENT Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Hemophilia
Hemophilia A
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Laryngeal Cancer
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Lymphocytosis
Lymphoma
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Multiple Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neutropenia
Nodular Lymphoma
Oral Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria
Plasmapheresis
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Prostate Cancer
Purpura
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia)
Secondary Malignancies
Sickle Cell Disease
Skin Cancer
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Testicular Cancer
Thalassemia
Thrombocytosis
Thyroid Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Vaginal Cancer
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • Dimension Health
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Sanus Health
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Dec 22, 2022
    Dr. Kershman is an excellent cancer doctor
    Lindahowell — Dec 22, 2022
    About Dr. Eric Gershman, MD

    • Hematology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1316903768
    Education & Certifications

    • New York University
    • Lsu Charity Hospital
    • Louisiana State University
    • Universidad Central Del Caribe
    • University of South Florida
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gershman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gershman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gershman has seen patients for Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gershman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Gershman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gershman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gershman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gershman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

