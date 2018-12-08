Dr. Eric Gershenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gershenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Gershenbaum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Gershenbaum, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Freehold, NJ.
Dr. Gershenbaum works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mobile Vision LLC509 Stillwells Corner Rd Ste E5, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 431-9333
- 2 886 Commons Way Ste H, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 341-9696
-
3
Spare Pair III Inc.357 US HIGHWAY 9, Englishtown, NJ 07726 Directions (732) 431-9333
-
4
Santamaria Eye Center4 Ethel Rd Ste 403A, Edison, NJ 08817 Directions (732) 767-1850Friday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gershenbaum?
Dr Gershenbaum is a wonderful Dr. I am seeing so clearly after one day of laser surgery. I don't mind waiting in his office, as they say, you get what you pay for. Just schedule time for that day.
About Dr. Eric Gershenbaum, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1548227309
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gershenbaum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gershenbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gershenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gershenbaum works at
Dr. Gershenbaum has seen patients for Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gershenbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Gershenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gershenbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gershenbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gershenbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.