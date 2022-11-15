Dr. Eric George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric George, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric George, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They completed their fellowship with Grand Rapids Area Med Edn Ctr
Locations
Hand Center of Louisiana4228 Houma Blvd, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 454-2191Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr George is extremely comprehensive and very professional. He listens with concern and takes the necessary time to explain fully your condition offering his suggestions. He is an excellent, caring professional, who is kind, understanding and compassionate. Thank you, Dr George. The world needs more doctors like you.
About Dr. Eric George, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1598826885
Education & Certifications
- Grand Rapids Area Med Edn Ctr
- Phoenix Integrated Mayo Clin Orth
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. George has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. George has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. George on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. George speaks Spanish.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
