Dr. Gavarre has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Gavarre, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Gavarre, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Maria, CA.
Dr. Gavarre works at
Locations
Family Medicine Center1400 E Church St Bldg 8, Santa Maria, CA 93454 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gavarre?
Dr Gavarre spends time with me, listens closely, explains clearly and is engaging. He is an excellent Doctor who puts his patients first and has on par medical knowledge and experience.
About Dr. Eric Gavarre, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1134619471
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gavarre using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gavarre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gavarre works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gavarre. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gavarre.
Dr. Gavarre accepts appointments scheduled online and over the phone.