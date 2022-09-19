See All Family Doctors in Santa Maria, CA
Dr. Eric Gavarre, MD

Family Medicine
5 (3)
Overview

Dr. Eric Gavarre, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. 

Dr. Gavarre works at Pacific Central Coast Health Centers in Santa Maria, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Medicine Center
    1400 E Church St Bldg 8, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Sep 19, 2022
Dr Gavarre spends time with me, listens closely, explains clearly and is engaging. He is an excellent Doctor who puts his patients first and has on par medical knowledge and experience.
Sep 19, 2022
Photo: Dr. Eric Gavarre, MD
About Dr. Eric Gavarre, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1134619471
Hospital Affiliations

  • Marian Regional Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gavarre has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gavarre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gavarre works at Pacific Central Coast Health Centers in Santa Maria, CA. View the full address on Dr. Gavarre’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gavarre. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gavarre.

