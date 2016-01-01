Dr. Eric Ganguly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ganguly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Ganguly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Ganguly, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Burlington, VT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Massachusetts Ma and is affiliated with Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, Copley Hospital, Northwestern Medical Center and University Of Vermont Medical Center.
Dr. Ganguly works at
Locations
Gastroenterology111 Colchester Ave, Burlington, VT 05401 Directions (802) 847-8865Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
University of Vermont Medical Center44 S Main St, Randolph, VT 05060 Directions (802) 728-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital
- Copley Hospital
- Northwestern Medical Center
- University Of Vermont Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eric Ganguly, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Fletcher Allen Health Care
- University Of Massachusetts Ma
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ganguly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ganguly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ganguly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ganguly works at
Dr. Ganguly has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ganguly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ganguly. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ganguly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ganguly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ganguly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.