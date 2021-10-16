Overview

Dr. Eric Gaenslen, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Mequon, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center - Grafton and Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.



Dr. Gaenslen works at Aurora Health Care in Mequon, WI with other offices in Grafton, WI and Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and De Quervain's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.